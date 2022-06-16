Telos Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.79 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market capitalization of $50.79 million and $4.12 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telos has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000238 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.