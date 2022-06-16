Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ACKIU opened at $10.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Ackrell SPAC Partners I has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

