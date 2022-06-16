Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $54.45. Approximately 71,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,334,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.