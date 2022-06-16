Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $54.45. Approximately 71,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,334,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
