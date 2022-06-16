Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1,100.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $1,175.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $897.43.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 52 week low of $593.50 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $824.10 and its 200 day moving average is $917.23. The company has a market cap of $724.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.