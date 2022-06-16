Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.12). Approximately 1,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.15 ($0.12).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Tetragon Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

