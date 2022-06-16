Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 608,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

