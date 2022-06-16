Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THLLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Thales from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Thales from €110.00 ($114.58) to €137.00 ($142.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Thales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thales currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.50.

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. Thales has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

