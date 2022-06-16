The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $137,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 246,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798,378. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.