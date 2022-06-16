The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €212.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €212.00 ($220.83) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($241.67) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($202.08) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($207.29) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($234.38) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €173.00 ($180.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €185.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.22. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($168.28) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($234.27). The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 41.26.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

