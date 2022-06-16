The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. blooom inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,163. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $2,936,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 298,618 shares of company stock worth $16,886,855 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

