The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Update

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of The National Security Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The National Security Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The National Security Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of -0.43.

The National Security Group ( NASDAQ:NSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

