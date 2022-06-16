The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Southern by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

