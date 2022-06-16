TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Up 36.7% in May

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 26.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 912,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

TXMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,306,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 466,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 75.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

