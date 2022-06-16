Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 6.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $115,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

NYSE TMO opened at $514.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $465.93 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

