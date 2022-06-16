Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) CEO Bruce Thames Purchases 3,150 Shares

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) CEO Bruce Thames acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,545.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thermon Group stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $519.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 282,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

THR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Thermon Group (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.