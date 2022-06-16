Thomas J. Gardner Sells 20,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.31.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems (Get Rating)
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
