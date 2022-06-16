Thomas J. Gardner Sells 20,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.31.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

