Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 73,945 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.8% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VEU stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 64,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

