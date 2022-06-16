Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,495. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.12 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

