Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.01 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.9% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,335. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.