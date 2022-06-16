Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 870.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 8,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $47.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.