Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $683,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,008,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,426,000 after buying an additional 168,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,945,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the period.
STIP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.58. 32,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $107.15.
