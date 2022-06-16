Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

