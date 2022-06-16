Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,758 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,107. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.