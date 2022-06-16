Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52,468 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.63. 112,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,475. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

