Toro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toro by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 478.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.10. 19,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Toro has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $115.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

