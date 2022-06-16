Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Down 2.4%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 210,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 49,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$67.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08.
About Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ)
