Traders Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

NASDAQ KIRK traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 12,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,674. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 994.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.