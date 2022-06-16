Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 134900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.