Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $133.31

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.31 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.54). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 42,621 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £47.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

About Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

