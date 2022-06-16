Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.78

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 7890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

