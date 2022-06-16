Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinseo to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of TSE opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Trinseo has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts expect that Trinseo will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

