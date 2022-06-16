Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading Down 6.8%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.33. 3,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

