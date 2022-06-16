trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 27,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 451,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Get trivago alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $602.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.