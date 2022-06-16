trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 27,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 451,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
TRVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $602.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.64.
About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
