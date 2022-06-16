Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the May 15th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 31.54%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

