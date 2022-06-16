Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.62

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 20750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 424,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.