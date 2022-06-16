Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.98%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 183.78%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,754.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,601,000 after buying an additional 688,202 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $79,330,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,264,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after buying an additional 202,034 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

