Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,661,000 after buying an additional 836,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,680,000 after acquiring an additional 717,119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,766,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,318,000 after buying an additional 169,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,445. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

