Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys Shares of 35,691 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 843,596 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

