Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,717 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

MOO traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,382. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

