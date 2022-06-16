Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 42,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

