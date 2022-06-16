Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

MU traded down $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 377,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,444,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

