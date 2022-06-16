Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $16.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.80. 9,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.27. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.38.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
