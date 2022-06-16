Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 19,249 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 175,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,830,127. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.