Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 8,112 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.21. 46,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $185.27 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

