Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes $446,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,787. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $139.98 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

