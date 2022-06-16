Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 262.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 189,923 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.