UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €43.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.21) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.33) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

1COV opened at €39.59 ($41.24) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Covestro has a one year low of €37.97 ($39.55) and a one year high of €60.24 ($62.75).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

