UBS Group Trims Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Target Price to €17.20

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €18.75 ($19.53) to €17.20 ($17.92) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARZGY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.88) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($24.38) to €22.60 ($23.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($19.79) to €18.00 ($18.75) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $8.43 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

