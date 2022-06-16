Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.48 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $78.48 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,675.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00568798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00254306 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00028249 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000883 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006023 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,074 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

