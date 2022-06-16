United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.83-$3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:X traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 14,881,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,147,102. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,327 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $1,753,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

